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Allman Betts Family Revival to Celebrate 10th Anniversary at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Robert Randolph, Judith Hill, Andy Frasco, Luther Dickinson and more will join The Allman Betts Band for the December concert.

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Allman Betts Family Revival to Celebrate 10th Anniversary at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Ruth Eckerd Hall will present Allman Betts Family Revival A Decade Of Revival featuring The Allman Betts Band, Robert Randolph, Judith Hill, Andy Frasco, Luther Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Steel Beans, Larry McCray, Cody Dickinson, Alex Orbison and Abigail Stahlschmidt on Wednesday, December 16 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 21 at 10 am.

What started as a 70th birthday celebration for Gregg Allman in 2017 has evolved into an annual celebration of one of rock 'n' roll's finest catalogs. Galvanizing the families of Allman & Betts: The Allman Betts Family Revival has become a yearly tradition featuring some of the finest musicians on the planet.  Devon and Duane honor their families' legacies, evoking the haunting spirit of the greats that came before them by gathering a world class ensemble cast a la "The Last Waltz," with the songs bursting with new fervor nationwide. The Revival stage has seen the likes of Slash, Jason Isbell, Steve Earle, Sierra Ferrell, Marcus King sitting in - while legends like Jimmy Hall, Robert Randolph & Amanda Shires have hopped on the bus for the entire coast to coast 2026 jaunt.

This year celebrates a decade of The Allman Betts Family Revival. Leaning on the “decade” theme - the first set of the show will honor the original lineup and focus on songs from the 1970s. The second set will recapture the electricity of the 1990s era by focusing on songs from the Allman Brothers' renaissance. In celebration of this 10th year, this will be a concert for the ages.

Tickets start at $63.25 and are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office will open two hours prior to show time.

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