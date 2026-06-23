AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys to Perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall

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Ruth Eckerd Hall will present AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys on Monday, November 23 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26 at 10 am.

For decades, Alexander James has been a part of Backstreet Boys, one of the most successful groups in music history.

Also known as AJ McLean, (or simply Alex to his friends), the star of the iconic boy band has consistently helped shape modern pop culture. A multi-award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated performer, AJ has delivered some of the most recognizable pop music of the last three decades. From tightly crafted songs and unmistakable harmonies to arena filling performances, he remains one of pop's most influential voices. His work with Backstreet Boys has gone gold or platinum in 46 countries, with the group's first nine albums debuting in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200.

AJ does not slow down. In recent years, he has joined his bandmates for a landmark residency at Sphere Las Vegas, appeared on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, and hosted Netflix's widely acclaimed musical competition series Building The Band. He also co-headlined a successful run of shows with *NSYNC's Joey Fatone titled A Legendary Night, bringing together two defining voices of a generation for packed audiences across the country.

Now, AJ has introduced his most personal solo work to date. His new album – My Name is Alexander James - represents an honest and unfiltered creative statement…fully present and unmistakably AJ.

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