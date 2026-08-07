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ONE SEAT OVER, DINNER FOR SIX & More Set for Stage West Playhouse New Works Festival

Eleven plays by the resident Stage West Playwriting Group anchor the Spring Hill weekend lineup.

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ONE SEAT OVER, DINNER FOR SIX & More Set for Stage West Playhouse New Works Festival

Stage West Playhouse will present its Second Annual New Works Festival August 21-23, a three-day celebration of Original Theatre in Spring Hill featuring eleven new plays - every one of them written by members of the theatre's resident Stage West Playwriting Group.

Nothing on the festival schedule has been produced before.

The weekend opens Friday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m. with a program of nine ten-minute plays, by turns funny, engaging and touching. The short-play program repeats Saturday, August 22 at 2:00 p.m., giving audiences two chances to catch it.

Saturday brings the festival's marquee event: the world premiere of ONE SEAT OVER, a full-length play by international award-winning playwright Brian S. Brijbag, at 7:30 p.m. Earlier that afternoon, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., the Stage West Improv-ables face off against Troupe Du Jour of Brooksville in an Improv Battle on the Forum Theater stage, with audience participation welcome.

Sunday, August 23 opens at 12:30 p.m. with Showtune Karaoke in the Cantina, a returning festival favorite, followed at 2:00 p.m. by DINNER FOR SIX, a full-length play by award-winning playwright Lil Barcaski, which closes the festival.

Doors open at noon on Saturday and Sunday. Food trucks will be on site each day, and libations are available in the Playhouse Cantina.

Festival Schedule

Friday, August 21 7:30 p.m. - Short Plays Presentation (nine ten-minute plays)

Saturday, August 22 (doors open at noon) 12:30-1:30 p.m. - Improv Battle: SWP Improv-ables vs. Troupe Du Jour of Brooksville 2:00 p.m. - Short Plays Presentation (nine ten-minute plays) 7:30 p.m. - ONE SEAT OVER by Brian S. Brijbag (world premiere)

Sunday, August 23 (doors open at noon) 12:30-1:30 p.m. - Showtune Karaoke in the Cantina 2:00 p.m. - DINNER FOR SIX by Lil Barcaski

Tickets

Tickets are $15 for any single show, and an all-access pass admitting the holder to any and all performances is $35. Tickets are available at the box office or online at stagewestplayhouse.org.

Stage West Playhouse is located at 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34606.

Stage West Playhouse is a community theatre in Spring Hill, Florida, presenting a full season of plays, musicals and original work for audiences across Hernando County and Florida's Nature Coast. Its resident Stage West Playwriting Group develops, workshops and produces new plays by local and regional writers, and the annual New Works Festival is the group's showcase - a weekend devoted entirely to work that has never been staged before.

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ONE SEAT OVER, DINNER FOR SIX & More Set for Stage West Playhouse New Works Festival
ONE SEAT OVER, DINNER FOR SIX & More Set for Stage West Playhouse New Works Festival
8/7/2026
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