THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW to Screen With Live Cast HELL ON HEELS at Bilheimer Capitol

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The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Friday, October 30 at 8 pm. The movie screening will be accompanied by Tampa Bay's Rocky Horror Live cast, Hell on Heels. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 7 at 10 am.

Probably the oddest, most off-the-wall cult film ever made, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is everybody's favorite “midnight” kinky rock 'n' roll science fiction horror satire show. A young couple Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon) and Brad Majors (Barry Bostwick) stumbles into a castle inhabited by weirdos from the planet Transylvania, including Dr. Frank N. Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite Frankenstein in rhinestone heels. The film also stars Ricard O'Brien as Riff Raff and Meat Loaf as Eddie.

Still in release, some 50 years after its premiere, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the longest-running theatrical release in film history. In 2005, it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

Tickets for general admission seats start at $15 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or online. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Ticket Office will open two hours prior to show time.

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