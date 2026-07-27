THE PHIL COLLINS STORY to Play Ruth Eckerd Hall in November

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The Phil Collins Story, a live docu-concert celebrating the life, career, and music of Academy Award, GRAMMY, and Golden Globe–winning performer and songwriter Phil Collins, produced by Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical, is coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Friday, November 6 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 31 at 10 am.

The Phil Collins Story is more than a show – it's a full-on celebration of one of music's greatest icons. The high-energy, hit-packed party takes you on a nostalgic ride from Phil's chart-topping days with Genesis to the unforgettable solo anthems and even the Oscar-winning magic of his Disney hits. This immersive concert experience brings Phil Collins' legendary music to life with stunning visuals, dynamic projections, and powerhouse musical talent. It's a journey through decades of iconic songs, unforgettable moments, and pure feel-good energy.

The fall tour welcomes back fan-favorite lead vocalist Seth Eliser. Most recently, Seth performed off-Broadway in the original companies of Beau: The Musical and The Jonathan Larson Project. A versatile performer, his touring credits include The Lightning Thief, The Music Man, and Disney on Classic as a featured Vocal Soloist with the Orchestra of Japan. Select regional credits include Beautiful (Paper Mill Playhouse), Ghost (MTC), Buddy Holly Story, and ONCE. Seth will be joined by the rest of the original band members, including Drummer Jimmy Kowalczyk, Bassist Peter Michaels, Jr., and Miles Ahistrom on Guitar. Also returning is Musical Director Sachio Nang.

Rising to fame in the 1980s, Phil Collins became one of the most influential artists of his generation, with songs such as “In the Air Tonight,” “Against All Odds,” “Sussudio,” and “Another Day in Paradise,” helping define his musical legacy.

Produced by Paquin Exhibition & Theatrical, the production is written and directed by Dean Elliott, the creative force behind The Simon & Garfunkel Story and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. - The Aretha Franklin Experience. The Phil Collins Story is represented by United Artists Agency in the US and Paquin Artists Agency in Canada.

Tickets starting at $38.25 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office will open two hours prior to show time.

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