Review: BANKSY EXHIBITION at Straz Center

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Walking through The Art of Banksy at the Straz felt like stepping directly into the pulse of his evolution, not just seeing the work but moving through the arc of an artist who has shaped how we think about rebellion, tenderness, and truth. More than 160 authenticated pieces, collectively valued at over twenty million dollars, surrounded me with the full sweep of his voice. It wasn’t simply a gallery, it was a living timeline.

Each section revealed a shift in tone, in technique, and in the way Banksy confronts the world. The stories accompanying the photographs added a layer that made the experience feel intimate, almost conversational. And the video elements pulled me deeper, giving context to pieces I thought I already understood. Seeing the original Flower Thrower and the transformed Mona Lisa with their histories laid bare made the exhibit feel like a privilege.

One of the most striking choices was the Mona Lisa being presented without a description. After moving through an exhibit rich with context and storytelling, encountering that final piece without explanation made it even more powerful. It was the last work you saw before leaving, and its placement felt intentional, a quiet moment before the final twist. It was remarkable to witness his journey presented with such care, clarity, and storytelling.

And then, of course, the departure. The irony of "exit through the gift shop" after immersing myself in the work of an artist who has spent his career critiquing consumerism was perfect. It made me smile, a final wink from Banksy himself.

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