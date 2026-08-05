BRIAN KILMEADE Tour Stop to Move to Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

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The Brian Kilmeade Uniting The States Tour on Saturday, November 7 at 8 pm will now be held at The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Current ticket holders will be notified by email of their relocated seats. For questions regarding your tickets, please contact the Ruth Eckerd Hall Ticket Office at 727-791-7400. All guests attending the show will also take home a copy of Brian's new book, Uniting the States: Crucial Moments That Forged the American Miracle. Tickets are on sale now.

Brian Kilmeade has been on the air for 6 hours a day, 5 days a week, since 2006. Not many broadcasters can say that! After joining Fox News in 1997, he was soon named co-host of Fox & Friends, where he still thrives today. The show powered its way to the top spot in morning cable TV in 2000 and remains there to this day. After Fox & Friends from 6 – 9AM ET.

Kilmeade has the privilege of hosting his nationally syndicated radio show, The Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Talk from 9-12 noon. The show just cracked the top ten as one of the most powerful on radio by Talkers Magazine. Brian also hosts One Nation with Brian Kilmeade which airs on the Fox News Channel on Saturday nights at 9 PM and hosts What Made America Great on Fox Nation.

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