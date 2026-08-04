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HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Will Come to Ruth Eckerd Hall in November

The performance is on Monday, November 30 at 8 PM.

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HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Will Come to Ruth Eckerd Hall in November

Ruth Eckerd Hall will present Home For The Holidays starring All-4-One. Sheena Easton, Ruben Studdard and Lindsey Webster, including a tribute to the late Peabo Bryson, on Monday, November 30 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 7 at 10 am.

Kick off the holiday season with a night of music from four world-renowned artists! Home for the Holidays stars GRAMMY Award winners and American Music Award winners All-4-One; two-time GRAMMY Award winner Sheena Easton; American Idol winner and GRAMMY Award nominee Ruben Studdard; and renowned international jazz vocalist Lindsey Webster. 

Home for the Holidays will feature both your holiday favorites plus a selection of each Artist's biggest hits.  All-4-One's hits include I Swear, So Much In Love, and I Can Love You Like That. Sheena Easton's hits include Morning Train : 9 to 5, We've Got Tonight ft. Kenny Rogers, Sugar Walls, The Lover in Me, What Comes Naturally, Modern Girl, Telefone, Strut, U Got The Look ft. Prince, The Arms of Orion ft. Prince, and For Your Eyes Only from James Bond. Ruben Studdard's hits include Superstar, Sorry 2004, I Need An Angel, Change Me, and Flying Without Wings.   

Tickets start at 38.75 and are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or online. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office will open two hours prior to show time.HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Will Come to Ruth Eckerd Hall in November Image

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