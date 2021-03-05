Thomasville Center for the Arts Presents THE FAIRYTALES OF GRIMM

Thomasville Entertainment Foundation's Family Series presents Atlantic Coast Theatre for Youth's FREE outdoor production of "The Fairy Tales of Grimm," a delightful 50-minute live performance aimed at children aged preschool through 5th grade.

Loaded with audience participation, this show takes place under the oak canopy at Thomasville Center for the Arts, and COVID-19 protocols - including audience spacing, capacity limits, facial coverings, and hand sanitizing - will be followed.

Bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating on the grounds. Presented in conjunction with the Center's 2nd Saturdays activities, "The Fairy Tales of Grimm" is free and open to the public, made possible by donations in honor of Janice Faircloth by The Parker Poe Charitable Trust, The Emily and Bill Searcy Charitable Trust, Dr. & Mrs. Douglas C. McPherson, Diane Williams Parker and other friends of TEF.

Learn more at https://www.tallahasseearts.org/event/tef-family-series-the-fairy-tales-of-grimm/.