Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Thomasville Center for the Arts Presents THE FAIRYTALES OF GRIMM

This show takes place under the oak canopy at Thomasville Center for the Arts.

Mar. 5, 2021  
Thomasville Center for the Arts Presents THE FAIRYTALES OF GRIMM

Thomasville Entertainment Foundation's Family Series presents Atlantic Coast Theatre for Youth's FREE outdoor production of "The Fairy Tales of Grimm," a delightful 50-minute live performance aimed at children aged preschool through 5th grade.

Loaded with audience participation, this show takes place under the oak canopy at Thomasville Center for the Arts, and COVID-19 protocols - including audience spacing, capacity limits, facial coverings, and hand sanitizing - will be followed.

Bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating on the grounds. Presented in conjunction with the Center's 2nd Saturdays activities, "The Fairy Tales of Grimm" is free and open to the public, made possible by donations in honor of Janice Faircloth by The Parker Poe Charitable Trust, The Emily and Bill Searcy Charitable Trust, Dr. & Mrs. Douglas C. McPherson, Diane Williams Parker and other friends of TEF.

Learn more at https://www.tallahasseearts.org/event/tef-family-series-the-fairy-tales-of-grimm/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Mary Testa
Mary Testa
Betsy Struxness
Betsy Struxness
Brennyn Lark
Brennyn Lark

Related Articles View More Tallahassee Stories
School of Theatre at Florida State Presents ANTIGONE Photo

School of Theatre at Florida State Presents ANTIGONE

Tallahassee Arts Hosts Online Event About Tourism Marketing for Arts & Culture Photo

Tallahassee Arts Hosts Online Event About Tourism Marketing for Arts & Culture

Gulf Coast State College Presents Site-Specific RED SPEEDO Photo

Gulf Coast State College Presents Site-Specific RED SPEEDO

Photo Flash: Gulf Coast State College Presents RED SPEEDO Photo

Photo Flash: Gulf Coast State College Presents RED SPEEDO


More Hot Stories For You

  • Opéra National de Paris Cancels Performances Through April 5
  • VIDEO: Paris Opera Ballet Broadcasts its Annual Fundraising Gala
  • Paris Opera Will Take Action Against Racism and Work For Diversity Within its Company
  • Chorus Master Of Dutch National Opera Appointed At The Opéra National De Paris