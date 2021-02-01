TheatreZone Presents THOSE WERE THE DAYS

TheatreZone, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 professional theatre in its 16th season of performances in-residence at the G&L Theatre on the Community School of Naples campus, will present "Those Were the Days" March 4-14 as the fourth event of its Season 2020-21 Showstopper Series. Those Were the Days will be held at 7:30p.m. on March 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, and 14; and at 2:00p.m. on February 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2021.

"We continue to take innovative measures to keep our patrons, performers and staff safe this season," said Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni, "and we are so excited to see audiences enjoying live performances and taking their minds off their troubles for awhile."

TheatreZone's reimagined 2020-21 season is highlighted by the Showstopper Series. Generously sponsored by FineMark National Bank & Trust, Garage Doors of Naples, Stock Development and steadfast TheatreZone supporters Susan Owens and Linda Walsh, the Showstopper Series includes five 60-minute, themed concert-style events with professional live music and choreography.

Those Were the Days is a fun show taking the audience on a journey through the 1950's, 60's, 70's and 80's. The talented cast will not only perform hit songs from throughout the decades, but also a show-stopping television theme song medley in an unforgettably entertaining evening.

The cast of Those Were the Days includes Gerritt VanderMeer (Baby, Bravo Broadway!), Adolpho Blaire (At The Movies, Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera), Carolina Ordonez (Wonderful Town, Bravo Broadwa!y), Sarah Cammerata (At The Movies), Chris Lewis (Urinetown), and American Idol Season 9 finalist Paige Miles (Beehive, The '60s Musical).

The Showstopper Series also includes The Best of Bacharach (April 15-25, 2021) starring Larry Alexander.

In order to safely resume indoor live performances during the 2020-21 season, TheatreZone instituted stringent protocols for all areas of operations. These guidelines, which are available on TheatreZone's website, provide specific line-item mandates for all areas, from stage doors, back of house, restrooms, common areas, dressing rooms, hair and make-up, to front of house (including the box office, ushers and volunteers).

For example, audiences are limited to a maximum of 108 patrons per performance, and masks are mandatory throughout the duration of each performance. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to show time and there are no intermissions, which aids in social distancing by reducing foot traffic. In the theatre, air conditioning units are equipped with hospital-grade filters and increased fresh air intake to aid in circulation and sanitation.

Showstopper Series performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., with 2:00 p.m. matinees on weekends. Tickets range from $50-65 with premium seats available at $85.

For more information, call the box office, 888-966-3352 x1, visit http://www.theatre.zone or email info@theatre.zone.