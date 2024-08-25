Silver Palm Awards to Present FINSTROM FOLLIES Fundraiser Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Finstrom Follies will be presented at Island City Stage in Wilton Manors on Monday, September 23rd at 7PM. The event will include musical numbers and a video presentation, along with a raffle. The evening will culminate with the announcement of this year's Silver Palm Award honorees.

“We couldn't be more excited to add a new element to the Silver Palm Awards this year, with this honoree announcement event. Tony Finstrom loved bringing people together to celebrate each other and our amazing community and I can't imagine a more fun way to kick off awards season!,” says Sandi Stock, Managing Director of the Silver Palm Awards.

Performing at the event will be some of South Florida's top talent, presenting songs from the previous theater season. Raffle prizes include season tickets to local theaters, dinners at regional restaurants and spa treatments. A video presentation reviewing the History of South Florida Theater written and narrated by legendary South Florida theater critic Christine Dolen will be shown. All of this will lead up to the announcement of the 2024 Silver Palm Honorees. The Silver Palms Awards are presented each year to celebrate outstanding work of theater artists who live in South Florida. The celebration will continue after the presentation with free wine. Tickets to the event are $26 and can be obtained at http://www.silverpalmawards.com.

The actual Silver Palm Awards will be presented on October 21, 2024, at a venue to be announced. The Awards are sponsored by the Tony Finstrom Fund at Our Fund. Support for the event is also provided by Mark Traverso and Conor Walton.

The Finstrom Follies were created to help underwrite mounting costs of presenting the Silver Palm Awards every year.

Specific performers and raffle items will be announced at a later date.

The follies are named after beloved South Florida playwright and arts patron Tony Finstrom, who was a long- time Carbonell Award judge and founder of the Silver Palm Awards. The author of numerous plays, Finstrom was the recipient of various honors including the Charlie Cinnamon Award and the South Florida Theatre League's Remy Pioneer Award. Mr. Finstrom passed away in December 2018.

ABOUT THE SILVER PALM AWARDS

Tony Finstrom, Iris Acker and Ron Levitt co-founded the awards in 2008 as a way to celebrate excellence in South Florida theater. Fashioned after New York's Off-Broadway Obie Awards, the Silver Palms do not designate nominees, and they place no limit on the number of citations that might be given in any “category.” In truth, there are no official categories. Silver Palm judges submit 10 recommendations to the Silver Palm Executive Committee, citing the artists they feel should be recognized as having made an “Outstanding Contribution to the South Florida Theater Season.” All submissions are tallied and scored. The theater artists with the highest scores are awarded the honor. After his passing, Mr. Finstrom designated Andy Rogow and Michael McKeever as the co-chairs of the Awards, requesting that they continue his legacy of supporting the community and honoring its artists. Sandi Stock oversees the awards as Managing Director.

