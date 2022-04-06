Melody and Vaylor Trucks to Perform at Suwannee Rising Festival

Brother & Sister, the Melody and Vaylor Trucks-fronted Allman Family Tribute, are on Tour this Spring and Summer, with an upcoming local performance at the Third Annual Suwannee Rising Festival, on Saturday, April 9 (the Festival itself runs from April 7 through April 9). 3076 95th Drive, Oak Park. Tickets: $86.49-$369.00. Info: (386) 364-1683 or visit https://www.suwanneerising.com/.

From 5:00-6:15pm, Melody & Vaylor sit in with Magnolia Boulevard (Amphitheater Stage). Then from 8:00-9:00 pm, Brother & Sister perform a full set (Porch Stage). Finally, in the Closing Set from 12:00-1:3 am, Melody & Vaylor sit in with Nikki Glaspie's Nth Power Ball (All Star Jam).

Besides Melody and Vaylor Trucks, Brother and Sister band members include Eric Sanders (The Yeti Trio, Col. Bruce Hampton), Garrett Dawson (Butch Trucks and the Freight Train, The Bird Tribe), Willis Gore (Bonnie Blue, The Melody Trucks Band), and Matt Stallard (Chris Duarte Group). Their set at Suwannee will feature a tribute to Vaylor and Melody's musical roots, the Allman Brothers Band, as they are the two eldest children of ABB drummer, Butch Trucks.

"Vaylor and Melody are the two oldest children of Butch Trucks, the late drummer and founder of the Allman Brothers Band. Recreating the sound of their dad's old band is what Brother and Sister is all about," writes Tom Szaroleta in the Florida Times Union (read his recent interview with Melody Trucks, here). "Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks' kids, Melody and Vaylor, bring a full band on this date of a short three-day run. The all-star lineup includes musicians who played with Col. Bruce and Chris Duarte along with Butch's post Allmans' Freight Train Band. Expect lots of jamming on ABB tunes by some solid players with a family connection to the originals...what's not to like?," writes Creative Loafing.

Melody and Vaylor (as a duo, sans band) also currently host the "Blue Jay Concert Series" in their hometown of Jacksonville at Blue Jay Listening Room. Recent guests respected blues guitarist-vocalist, Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi All Stars, The Black Crowes, John Hiatt) and longtime Wet Willie vocalist/harpist, Jimmy Hall.

Adds Vaylor: "A good portion of the credit for the founding of Brother and Sister has to go to Eric Sanders. We had just finished playing in a Colorado-based tribute project called The Family Peach, and it went so well that Eric rightfully said that we should look into putting together something for the southeast. Now I never saw myself doing anything like a tribute band. Not because I am opposed to them, but just because I tend to, when left to my own devices, gravitate towards more esoteric music.

"But I saw what an amazing job Dweezil Zappa did in bringing together a group of musicians that were capable of performing the music of his father, and I have tried to use that as a template for what I want to do with Brother and Sister, The Music of the Allman Brothers. First of all, if you're going in looking for a specific look or stage show, then you've already missed the point a bit. Look at the cover of At Fillmore East. It's a group of working musicians and their crew standing in front of a pile of road cases. That was their look.

"And as for the execution of the songs - there's a razors edge you have to walk. On one hand, the com-positional elements, which are many, must be executed as written. However, if you go up and play Dickey or Duane's solos note-for-note then you've missed the point. The composed notes are essential, but so is the spirit of improvisation. The jams are just as important. And that's what we're trying to do with Brother and Sister - put together a group of musicians disciplined and schooled enough to execute the compositions, but also creative and quick-minded enough to jam without much of a structure."

April 7-9 (Thur/Sat) - Live Oak FL@Suwanee Rising Festival

June 30-July 3 (Thur/Sun) - Scranton PA@Peach Music Festival

Photo Credits: Frank Allen Sr.