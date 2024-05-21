Majah Issues Comedy Tour Comes to Miramar Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedic superstar Major Hype and the “Majah Issues” comedy tour are coming to Miramar on Friday, June 21 at 8pm. Enjoy a night of nonstop laughter as Majah Hype known, as the Caribbean King of Comedy will be joined by Haitian V, Marc Trinidad and Rayzor as they bring their unique brands of humor to the stage at Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark. This lineup will showcase their comedic talents and storytelling abilities. Stone Love and Supa Twitch will be playing music throughout the night.

Arrive early and enjoy music in the plaza with DJ Waggy Tee from 99JAMZ and Stone Love. The pre show will take place from 6 pm to 8 pm. There will also be food trucks.

The event is hosted by City of Miramar Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers, Papa Keith and Wassi One. “Don’t miss Majah Hype, the modern day Caribbean King of Comedy with his multiple accents from Trini, Jamaican, Guyanese, Baisian, Haitian and so much more. Backed up by Stone Love you won’t want to miss this Majah Hype Experience,” said Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers.

Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark is located at 2400 Civic Center Place. Tickets prices are $55, $65 and $75. Tickets to the “Majah Issues” Comedy Tour on June 21 can be purchased at MiramarCulturalCenter.org or https://miramarculturalcenter.org/1724/Cultural-Affairs.

