ZIRK! Previews Now On Sale At Very Special Prices

Preview performances for ZIRK! - The Big Top Circus From Russia & The World, commencing in Sydney from 3 July, are now on sale - at very special prices. These limited previews are on Wednesday 3 July, Thursday 4 July and Friday 5 July at 7:30pm, at the extra low price of $45-$79.

Theatre Tours International, in association with the Russian State Circus Company and Moscow's Nikulin Circus, are delighted to present in Australia a brand-new global experience which thrilled audiences in South Africa and Singapore, and had critics raving.

Eighteen awesome circus acts, all coming to Australia for the first time, feature in ZIRK! - The Big Top Circus From Russia And The World. The Big Top Chapiteau tour, which combines the thrills and fun of the circus of yesteryear with all the skills and daring of today's new age circus heroes, will commence at the Showring, Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park on 3 July.

The best Russian acts are joined by gravity-defying, death-cheating, thrilling and spectacular circus stars from Cuba, Canada, the USA, Colombia and even a weird and wonderous contortionist from Dagestan. Awesome trampolinist, a jaw-dropping double, double wheel, a Russian master clown, a motorbike globe with a record-breaking 7 riders hurtling around at breakneck speed, a Ringmaster who's starred with America's Ringling Brother Circus, and many more combine in ZIRK!

A circus like no other featuring an incomparable international ensemble, ZIRK! exceeds all expectations with principal artists that have featured in Cirque du Soleil, The Russian State Circus, Swiss National Circus and Europe's top shows such as Circus Roncalli, Germany's famed Krone and the cutting edge Flic Flac - fast-paced, family-friendly and jampacked with 140 years of circus tradition.

"We agree with Discovery.com - 'Circus doesn't get much wilder than this', or funnier or more entertaining. It's a circus the children will never forget, and a show that adults could only dream of. A two hour spectacular showing in its own beautiful brand new Italian made Big Top Tent," says producer Andrew Guild who has a 50-year association with Russian circus and spent eight-months combing the world seeking-out and signing-up the best acts on the international circus circuit.

Headed by the acclaimed Master Russian Clown, Dmitry Shindrov and presided over by superstar Ringmaster, Stas Knyazkov, ZIRK! is an adrenaline-charged, entertainment troupe with a depth of collective talent rarely seen in Australia, or indeed, the world.

ZIRK! is a brand-new circus experience, and will be performed in a brand new Big Top Chapiteau where no audience member is more than 11 meters from the action. The show contains no animal acts.

ZIRK! - The Big Top Circus From Russia & The World will tour Australia following the Sydney Premiere.

Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or 13 61 00





