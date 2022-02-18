Willoughby Symphony Orchestra Will Partner With Legs On The Wall For Next Chapters II: ABOVE BELOW

As part of CHATSWOOD CULTURE BITES, Willoughby Symphony Orchestra will join forces once again with powerhouse aerialists LEGS ON THE WALL to present one show only on Saturday 19 March at The Concourse Chatswood - the cultural heart of the North Shore.



LEGS ON THE WALL is renowned as the thriving heart of physical theatre in Australia and is known nationally and internationally for its exuberant synergy of circus, theatre and dance. Established in 1984 by a group of young artists busking on the streets of Sydney, 'Legs' has gone on to become a mature global cultural export that has performed around the world reaching audiences in their thousands through its outdoor work (and millions via television viewers).

Audiences will be uplifted by the sweeping sounds of the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra as renowned soprano Susannah Lawergren joins three aerialists from LEGS ON THE WALL to float high above combining a sea of sound with aerial beauty. Contemporary classical pieces, created by living composers from around the world, featuring Elena Kats-Chernin's Russian Rag and Wild Swans Suite (performed with harp, piano and celeste) and renowned composer Graeme Koehne's Just Walk Beside Me. Be transported to another world with one of the most-performed and most-commissioned composers of his generation Matthew Hindson's, Stars Above Us All and Mein Weg from Estonian composer of classical and religious music Arvo PÃ¤rt.

This event is part of Chatswood Culture Bites 2022, Willoughby City Council's innovative program of music, theatre, comedy and more in Chatswood CBD. Find out more at www.visitchatswood.com.au.culturebites