Western Sydney University To Host Sculpture Award & Exhibition

The Western Sydney University Sculpture Award and Exhibition will next be held on the Campbelltown Campus of the University throughout May 2020. This prestigious event attracts acclaimed artists from around the world to submit sculptures for a notable prize.

This exhibition was established in 2004 and aims to bridge closer links between the University and artists, and engage with the community by providing a valuable educational and cultural resource, as well as enhancing the campus environment for teaching and learning. The Western Sydney University Sculpture Award and Exhibition showcases major works by significant Australian and International Artists, who have created sculptures especially for the University's Campbelltown Campus.

The following 22 artists have been selected as finalists to be exhibited at the University in the Exhibition and compete for the Award.

Mark Booth, Jennifer Cochrane, Chris Edwards, Merran Esson, Harrie Fasher, John Fitzmaurice, Jim Flook, Martin George, Akira Kamada, Bec Litvan, Ludwig Mlcek, Ingrid Morley, Vlasé Nikoleski, Denese Oates, John Petrie, Kirsteen Pieterse, Louis Pratt, Sasha Reid, Samantha Stephenson, Jayanto Tan, Greer Taylor and Arthur Wicks.

Prizes in the 2020 Western Sydney University Sculpture Award and Exhibition are:

· Western Sydney University Acquisitive Sculpture Award - valued up to $30,000

· Landcom People's Choice Award - $5,000 (non-acquisitive)

· Janice Reid Site Specific Sculpture Award - $5,000 (non-acquisitive)

Previous winners of the Awards are Louisa Dawson, Dan Lorrimer, Michael Purdy and Greer Taylor.

Western Sydney University's mission is to be a university of international standing and outlook, achieving excellence through scholarship, teaching, learning, research and service to its regional, national and international communities, beginning with the people of Greater Western Sydney.





