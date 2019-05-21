WWE LIVE Returns To Australia

WWE LIVE will return to Australia with events on Monday, October 21 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Tuesday, October 22 at Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane and Wednesday, October 23 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, presented in partnership with TEG Dainty.

Tickets for WWE LIVE Australia go on sale at 10am Tuesday May 28 from ticketek.com.au

Fans attending WWE LIVE will be able to see their favorite WWE Superstars including, Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Finn Balor, Xavier Woods, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Buddy Murphy, Elias, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, Kevin Owens, Carmella, Australians Billie Kay and Peyton Royce who are the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The IIconics and many more.

"After the thrilling WWE Super Show-Down at the iconic MCG in Melbourne last year where more than 70,000 fans witnessed one of the biggest sports and entertainment events of the decade, Australia is ecstatic to welcome back WWE LIVE for three live events this October," said Paul Dainty, President & CEO of TEG Dainty. "TEG Dainty is committed to continuing to bring WWE back to Australia and is thrilled to host WWE Superstars from SmackDown Live this year."

"We are excited to return to Australia where the passionate WWE fanbase can see their favorite WWE Superstars for the first time since last year's incredible Super Show-Down event," said Chris Marsh, Vice President and General Manager of WWE Asia Pacific. "They can look forward to experiencing another action-packed night of family-friendly entertainment that will create lifelong memories,"

WWE Live Australia 2019 Tour DatesSydney - Monday 21 October - Qudos Bank ArenaBrisbane - Tuesday 22 October - Brisbane Entertainment CentreMelbourne - Wednesday 23 October - Rod Laver Arena

