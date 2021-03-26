Top Performing Arts Schools in Sydney, Australia

Sydney has a number of thriving performing arts institutions with esteemed alumni working on Broadway, touring theatre, local theatre, TV and film! Below, BroadwayWorld rounds up the top performing arts schools in Sydney. Check out the list below!

Sydney Theatre School

We offer practical, production-based training for actors. Our students work with highly-experienced teachers, directors and industry professionals. We believe that you learn how to excel as an actor by doing, so our training offers hands-on experience in a real-world environment that will prepare you for the theatre, film and television industries.

You'll be challenged and driven in a creative and supported environment, to help you follow your passion for the performing arts.

Training with us means to take your first, most important step in your professional acting career, with a highly-regarded and industry recognised actor-training institute.

Academy of Film, Theatre & Television

AFTT is founded on passion, adventure and creative excellence, and we ask our students to be fearless in pursuit of their dreams. We pride ourselves on the unlimited creative and collaborative opportunities that exist for our students and staff to push their creativity to its limit.

Our top-tier industry-relevant training includes cinematography, acting, stage management, theatre production, performance, screenwriting, directing, producing and more. We are adaptive, innovative and flexible, with courses designed to take full advantage of the rapid and ongoing advancements in new media technology.

So whatever your dream - to manage, perform, produce, direct, sing, dance or design - the Academy of Film, Theatre & Television promises to deliver you into the heart of the industry, highly trained, experienced and ready to impress.

For almost 20 years, AFTT has helped launch countless careers in film, television and theatre, both in Australia and internationally. AFTT continues to build on this prestige through the creation of a dynamic, skills-based learning environment that offers a full spectrum of creative arts disciplines.

University of Sydney

The making, presentation and viewing of theatre and performance.

From theatre, dance and other forms of live art to political rallies, sacred rituals and pop stars, we explore all aspects of performance to understand culture, history and ourselves.

As one of the first tertiary performance studies departments in the world, we regularly attract international academic visitors who come to observe our unique program. Our staff are widely recognised researchers in the fields of theatre, dramaturgy, dance, community theatre, music and sport.

Some of our graduates move into professional theatre, dance, production management, drama teaching or arts administration, while others use insights from this discipline and the research skills they have acquired to inform their careers in law, medicine, public administration, social justice and foreign affairs. Many of our students undertake postgraduate study and teach at tertiary level.

University Of South Wales

Explore live performance in all its diversity through Theatre and Performance Studies at UNSW. Be part of stage plays with professional directors, work with a team on collaborative creations, stage an action in public spaces or undertake work as a solo performer. Studying Theatre and Performance will help you uncover the creativity of performance around us.

Our academics are experts in both theory and practice. You'll study theatre history, contemporary performance, writing and performing, live arts, multimedia, dance and entertainment. Our courses combine practical experience with intellectual exploration and will prepare you for a career in the creative arts.

Our courses are industry-linked. There are opportunities to collaborate with professional artists and gain experience with production companies, venues, and publishers such as Bangarra, Belvoir, Carriageworks, Critical Path, Force Majeure, Griffin Theatre, Hayes Theatre, PACT, Performance Space, Performing Lines, Sydney Dance Company, Sydney Festival and Urban Theatre Projects.

National Institute of Dramatic Art

NIDA is Australia's leading institute for education and training in the dramatic arts across a range of disciplines.

NIDA offers postgraduate courses in Cultural Leadership, Directing, Design for Performance, Voice and Writing for Performance.

NIDA's undergraduate courses include Acting, Costume, Design for Performance, Properties and Objects, Scenic Construction and Technologies, and Technical Theatre and Stage Management.

We also offer vocational diploma courses in Musical Theatre, Live Production and Technical Services, Specialist Make-up Services and Stage and Screen Performance.

Online applications to study at NIDA in 2021 have now closed.

Late applications may be considered for certain programs. Please email applications@nida.edu.au for more information.

Hampden-Sydney College

Plays have been written on every topic and theme imaginable. The discipline of theatre is extraordinary in its ability to encompass any subject, while serving as a laboratory for the examination of humanity. The theatrical endeavor shares the key to a liberal arts education and supports the Hampden-Sydney College mission to "form good men and good citizens in an atmosphere of sound learning." A cross-disciplinary program, the Theatre department offers classes and independent studies ranging from beginning to advanced acting, set and light design, stagecraft, playwriting, and directing.

The Fine Arts department produces two main stage productions a year. Be part of a theatre production each semester! All performances are FREE and open to the public.

