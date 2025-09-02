Tickets on Sale For the 2025 Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2025 Sydney International Women's Jazz Festival (SIWJF) invites you to make an expression between 23rd October and 2nd November, featuring the best global and local Jazz artists across 12 venues this Spring. Now in its 14thyear, the SIWJF has championed groundbreaking artistic innovation and diversity featuring the leading women in jazz.

Opening night on Thursday 23 October kicks the festival off in grand style with a performance by Japanese piano sensation, Hiromi, who has refined her virtuosic approach to jazz over the past two decades, garnering a Grammy Award in the process. In this special Australian debut with multi-Grammy-nominated string quartet, PUBLIQuartet, Hiromi will present a boundary-pushing program that spans jazz and contemporary classical spheres for a breathtaking musical ride.

Be part of history as Festival headline artist, five-time Grammy Award winner and breakout jazz sensation Samara Joybrings her timeless voice to City Recital Hall for her Sydney debut performance on Friday 24 October. Celebrated for her rich tone, refined phrasing, and love and understanding of the Great American Songbooks, Samara will be joined by her outstanding eight-piece band for a truly unforgettable evening of jazz. Samara will also be performing at The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Thursday 23 October.

Renowned for her vibrant fusion of jazz, soul, and R&B, Brooklyn-born singer-songwriter Melanie Charles will captivate audiences on Sunday 26 October at Mary's Underground. Performing with her trio, including Charles (vocals, flutes, effects), Ignabu (drums/percussion) and Paul Wilson Bae (piano, key bass), the group celebrates the legacy of jazz icon John Coltrane. Charles's bold, genre-bending style has seen her work with Gorillaz, The Roots, SZA and Wynton Marsalis.

The Cloud Maker's music celebrates goddesses from each of the five female master musicians' cultures. Channelling ancient tales of fierce battles, shaman dances, journeys to the afterlife, and a moth goddess singing the most beautiful song of all time, The Cloud Maker harnesses the power of these archetypal stories to transport listeners, using instrumental mastery to weave a tale of love, terror and power, playing the Paddington Uniting Church on Saturday 1st November.

A rising star in the European jazz and improvised music scene, Liv Andrea Hauge's music reflects the movement and shapes of natural phenomena; the poetry of fire, the dance of water flowing through rocks. Liv is joined by long-time friends, Chloe Kim and Jaques Emery, who will explore the poetic tapestry of Liv's compositions on Friday 31 Octoberat Annandale Creative Arts Centre.

Also at the Festival, see and hear superb sets from the finest emerging and established names in Australian Jazz; Kristin Berardi, Hetty Kate, Emma Pask, Freyja Garbett feat. Sandy Evans, Ella Haber, Pharos, Leah Berry Quartet, Hilary Geddes and Nikki Johnston, Tymbal Echoes featuring Hinano Fujisaki, Panghalina and much more!