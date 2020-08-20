Tickets On Sale Today for COME FROM AWAY Rescheduled Season

The worldwide smash hit COME FROM AWAY has been rescheduled to play at the magnificent Capitol Theatre from 3 June 2021.

The worldwide smash hit musical COME FROM AWAY has been rescheduled to play at the magnificent Capitol Theatre from 3 June 2021 and new seats are now on sale.

COME FROM AWAY has delighted audiences across the globe and finally Sydney theatre lovers will be able to discover this Tony and Olivier award-winning musical and its remarkable true story of a small town that welcomed the world.

Producer, Rodney Rigby said "At a time when our country and the world is facing unparalleled challenges, COME FROM AWAY is now more important than ever. It reminds us of our humanity through the extraordinary work of ordinary people. The good deeds and acts of kindness told in this uplifting and inspiring musical have brought people together across the world. We have been heartened by all the past Sydney ticketholders who have retained and transferred their tickets to our rescheduled season, and we are thrilled to now release a new round of seats to the general public".

COME FROM AWAY is the ground-breaking new musical based on the incredible real-life events in the wake of the September 11 tragedy when 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 people from over 100 countries were redirected to Gander, Newfoundland, almost doubling the population of the remote Canadian town. Capturing the generosity and hospitality of the small community of Gander who invited the "come from aways" into their homes, it is a timely and inspirational story of hope and humanity.

COME FROM AWAY premiered its Australian tour in Melbourne in July 2019. A wildly successful nine- month season ensued, garnering stellar reviews and attracting spontaneous standing ovations at every performance. It broke the box office record at the Comedy Theatre and remains the most successful musical in the Comedy Theatre's 92-year history. It also won the Ticketmaster 2019 national "Ticket of the Year" award and the Drama Victoria award for Best Performance by a Theatre Company.

In April, the musical added to its Australian award tally with an astounding five 2020 Green Room Awards. COME FROM AWAY was awarded the prestigious prize of Best Production, as well as Best Ensemble, with Christopher Ashley winning for Best Direction. Gareth Owen was awarded Best Sound Design and Luke Hunter was the recipient of Best Body of Work in Musical Direction (for Come From Away and Jersey Boys).

COME FROM AWAY has won numerous international awards including the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical (Christopher Ashley); five Outer Critics Circle Awards (New York) including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; three Drama Desk Awards (New York) including Outstanding Musical, four Helen Hayes Awards (Washington, D.C) including Outstanding Production of a Musical, four Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including Excellence in production of a Musical and six San Diego Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Musical. In addition, it received four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, Best Theatre Choreographer, Best Sound Design and Outstanding Achievement in Music, and recently won Broadway World UK awards.

With book, music and lyrics by David Hein and Irene Sankoff, COME FROM AWAY is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, choreographed by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine (Rock of Ages, Diana), with music supervision by Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story, Diana), scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Rock of Ages, Be More Chill) costume design by Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by Howell Binkley (Jersey Boys, Hamilton), and sound design by Gareth Owen (Diana, Bronx Tale).

Tickets are on sale now at COMEFROMAWAY.COM.AU.

