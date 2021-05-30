Tickets On Sale Now For JAGGED LITTLE PILL in Sydney; Coming This September!

As previously announced, producers JAGGED LITTLE PILL the 15-time Tony Award nominated Broadway musical, inspired by the ground-breaking album of the same name by Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette, is coming to Sydney. Audiences will be the first outside of Broadway to experience this electrifying and inspiring production from September 23rd as it premieres at Theatre Royal Sydney.

Official tickets are on sale now jaggedmusical.com.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is an emphatic new musical with a story that takes a look at what it means to be alive in 21st century America ignited by Morissette's beloved hits such as 'You Oughta Know,' 'Head Over Feet,' 'Hand In My Pocket,' and 'Ironic', as well as 2 brand new songs written just for the show. JAGGED LITTLE PILL features lyrics by Alanis Morissette with music by Morissette and six-time Grammy Award winner Glen Ballard and an original story written by Oscar Award winner Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully). The explosive production is Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin), Movement Direction and Choreography is by Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui with Music Supervision, Orchestrations and arrangements by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt.

"I am so excited that our much-loved musical will make its way to your Sydney shores very soon! Creating this show alongside an incredible artist and songwriter like Alanis was both a gift and a privilege. Alanis's iconic album inspired me to tell a story that was both emotional and hopeful, and I'm so grateful it has come to life with Diane's incredible direction and Larbi and Tom's choreography and music arrangements. It was an absolute dream for me to work with this creative 'dream team' on my first Broadway show.", said writer Diablo Cody.

The heartfelt and optimistic musical is the perfect vehicle to relaunch the iconic Theatre Royal Sydney which is currently undergoing significant multi-million dollar refurbishment ahead of the premiere. The area in Sydney's CBD is a hive of activity at the moment as construction of the theatre continues amongst the major redevelopment of the entire precinct.

Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record's sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide winning 5 Grammy Awards. Now, 25 years after its release, Jagged Little Pill continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. In Australia, the album has sold in excess of one million albums, is certified 2 x Diamond, spent 10 weeks at #1 and was the highest selling album in 1996. With 10 eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent years, Morissette's music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination, and total sales of over 60 million albums.

The story of JAGGED LITTLE PILL centres around The Healys, a seemingly perfect suburban family striving to hide the cracks beneath the surface when a troubling event shakes their community. Using themes and emotions in the original album, the musical embraces today's powerful social voice and burns with passion in its uplifting storytelling, ultimately highlighting the hope and healing that comes when people come together.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL opened on Broadway in December 2019 following its record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at the American Repertory Theater. Fans and critics were unapologetic with their love for the musical and of course were devastated when the show had to shut down due to Covid 19 restrictions 3 months into its Broadway season. Its success though has not been halted with a 2021 Grammy Award win for the Best Musical Theatre Album released through Atlantic Records and then scooping the pool with 15 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical, Best Director, Best Book and Best Choreography making it the production with the highest number of Tony Award nominations for this season. Broadway just announced its reopening and audiences once again are embracing JAGGED LITTLE PILL with tickets sales reaching daily records as it hurtles towards its return to the stage on October 21st.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres said that securing the Australian premiere of Jagged Little Pill was a coup for Sydney and would drive economic benefit for NSW through job creation and visitor expenditure.

"Securing world-class productions for Sydney such as Jagged Little Pill adds interest and universal appeal to our events calendar while supporting key priorities of the Visitor Economy Strategy 2030.

"Musicals are a major contributor to the NSW visitor economy, and we look forward to welcoming over 80,000 visitors to Sydney to see this innovative musical come to life on the stage and enjoy all that Sydney has to offer, from world class retail and dining experiences to contemporary musical theatre. Now is the time to book in your tickets and plan your next Sydney escape".