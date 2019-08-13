The World Premiere Of WE ARE THE (END OF THE) WORLD Is Coming To Sydney

Supply Evolution, in association with New Theatre present the World Premiere of We Are The (End Of The) World.

When a group of young people organise a relief concert to support Australian farmers, they find themselves swept up in a competitive showcase of ethical perfection.

'Maybe now you will give so that others may live. Not only to make your conscience cleared.'

Performed by a cast of some of Sydney's newest and most energetic talent, We Are The (End Of The) World fearlessly pokes fun at contemporary Australia's incessant need to be selfless, and its questionable approach to charity work and activism.

Featuring a creative team that boasts some of Sydney's brightest emerging talent, Edan McGovern (Raw Comedy 2019 State Finalist, Enabled, Bondi Cabaret Festival 2018) and Aaron Robuck (Bare, New Theatre associated event 2017; Three In The Bed, Sydney Fringe Festival 2017, New Theatre associated event 2018), this brand new show seeks to make you ponder if there is more to life than what we have been given.

Performed at New Theatre, a favourite of the Sydney Fringe Festival, this show will provoke, engage, captivate and entertain audiences with its contemporary story, fresh cast and original music.

Tickets now on sale - https://sydneyfringe.com/buy-tickets?e=MTg2Mjc





