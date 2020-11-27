The Song Company Presents Handel's MESSIAH Part I

The Song Company presents a 'Salon Performance' of Part I of Handel's perennial favourite, sung in intimate surroundings by the Song Company soloists with instrumental artists from Bach Akademie Australia.

The ultimate response to everything that 2020 has thrown at both musicians and music lovers: a livestream performance via the web, with the opportunity for audiences around Australia - and the world - to join in!

Handel's Messiah was an instant success from the premiere performance in 1742 in Dublin. Now, The Song Company performs the popular Part I of the Handel's most beloved work for Christmas in a special presentation designed for these times. Twelve of Australia's finest singers and 5 outstanding instrumentalists bring this 'living room' Messiah to your living room, revealing a surprising intimacy in this grandest of oratorios.

The performance boasts something even more special: digital release of audio learning guide tracks so you can sing along at home and/or practice with your local choir. Guide tracks are included in our Silver and Gold memberships that are available to purchase as a monthly or annual subscription. See all membership options here: https://the.song.company/membership-options

Artistic Director Antony Pitts says 2020 has been a year of "RE-everything" - in particular RE-thinking, RE-inventing and RE-organising.

"It is a year where we have focused on new opportunities and new ways of presenting our repertoire. And this is how the idea was born to finish the year with one of the most loved and most popular pieces that RE-unites music lovers around the world: Handel's Messiah."

At Christmas time, many people join choirs to experience the joy of being part of a musical ensemble and performing one of the most famous works in the classical repertoire.

With 12 of the country's finest vocal soloists - along with a chamber group of instruments presented by the Bach Akademie Australia - The Song Company will bring Australia - and the world - Part I of Handel's Messiah in a way that's never seen or heard before!

The performance takes place on Wednesday 9 December at 7pm and is streamed via Melbourne Digital Concert Hall.

All tickets are $24. For bookings, visit www.melbournedigitalconcerthall.com.

Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You