The Chaser Announces WAR ON 2022 Live Tour

The Chaser's Charles Firth, The Shovel's James Schloeffel and Mark Humphries (ABC-TV's 7:30) have teamed up again this year to produce "The War on 2022", an end of year live show with Australia's leading satirists.



Joining the tour for the first time will be Gabbi Bolt, a musical comedian, who has become one of Australia's biggest TikTok stars off the back of her hilarious original songs.



"Gabbi has taken the Australian comedy scene by storm this year," said Charles Firth. "She won Best Newcomer at the Sydney Comedy Festival 2022, and Best of the Week at the Adelaide Fringe 2022, and last year won the prestigious Moosehead Award at the Melbourne Comedy Festival. We're incredibly lucky to have her on board."



Recently, Wil Anderson compared Gabbi Bolt to Tim Minchin. "If you want to be the kind of person that can say 'I saw Tim Minchin before he was big,' Gabbi's that sort of act." The Adelaide Advertiser said Bolt was "an icon in the making".



The show is a fast-paced end of year wrap that has become a major fixture on the Australian comedy scene in recent years. It features a round-up of the top headlines from The Chaser and The Shovel, musical performances, political sketches and awkward audience interactions.



"This year, we'll touch on hilarious topics such as the war in Ukraine, the impending climate apocalypse, destruction of women's bodily autonomy in America and how to be as charismatic as Peter Dutton," said Firth.



"This year, we're thinking of holding the whole event in a field of mud. It worked for Splendour in the Grass, so we thought we should give it a try," said Humphries.



Their previous shows have been described as "A cut above the rest" (The Adelaide Advertiser), "An onslaught of razor-sharp satire" (The Barefoot Review) and "The second best satirical supergroup after Sky News After Dark" (Peta Credlin).



"If you only go to one show this year, you really should be getting out more," said James Schloeffel.



This year the tour runs from 23rd November to 10th December and includes the Central Coast, Newcastle, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Canberra, Wollongong, Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart, Sydney and Perth.



Tour dates:

Wed 23 Nov Laycock Theatre, Central Coast, NSW

Thu 24 Nov Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW

Fri 25 Nov Fortitude Valley Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Sat 26 Nov HOTA, Gold Coast, QLD

Wed 30 Nov Canberra Theatre, Canberra, ACT

Thu 1 Dec Wollongong Town Hall, Wollongong, NSW

Fri 2 Dec Adelaide Arts Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Sat 3 Dec Dunstan Playhouse, Melbourne, VIC

Thu 8 Dec Theatre Royal, Hobart, TAS

Fri 9 Dec Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sat 10 Dec Regal Theatre, Perth, WA