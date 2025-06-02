TINKERBELL AND THE DREAM FAIRIES Returns to the Royal Botanic Garden

The event runs Saturday 27 September – Sunday 12 October.
For the Spring school holidays, join in an enchanting world of song and dance as the adventurous Tinkerbell flies into the Royal Botanic Garden from Saturday 27 September to Sunday 12 October.
Along the way, Tinkerbell meets up with the fairies from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the cheeky Mustardseed, fluttery Moth, daring Cobweb and sweet Peaseblossom as they go on a magical quest to help Tinkerbell find her lost wings.
The audience is invited to join in the fun and come along in their favourite fancy dress such as fairies, elves, Jedis, pirates or superheroes.
Why not pack a picnic, pack the kids and make a day of it at the Garden?
