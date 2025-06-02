TINKERBELL AND THE DREAM FAIRIES Returns to the Royal Botanic Garden

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the Spring school holidays, join in an enchanting world of song and dance as the adventurous Tinkerbell flies into the Royal Botanic Garden from Saturday 27 September to Sunday 12 October.

Along the way, Tinkerbell meets up with the fairies from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the cheeky Mustardseed, fluttery Moth, daring Cobweb and sweet Peaseblossom as they go on a magical quest to help Tinkerbell find her lost wings.

The audience is invited to join in the fun and come along in their favourite fancy dress such as fairies, elves, Jedis, pirates or superheroes.

Why not pack a picnic, pack the kids and make a day of it at the Garden?

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29% Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 11% Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds