TINKERBELL AND THE DREAM FAIRIES Postponed

Shakespeare Australia has announced the postponement of TINKERBELL AND THE DREAM FAIRIES that was due to fly into the Botanic Garden for Easter.

The following statement has been released:

We are saddened to have to disappoint our audiences, however our first priority is and always will be the health and wellbeing of our patrons, our employees, and the community at large.

These are uncertain times. One thing we can be sure of, however, is that theatre is a necessary and vital space where communities are built, nurtured and maintained. Its importance will only continue to grow as we look to the future.

We anticipate that TINKERBELL will return at a later date. Patrons should hold onto their tickets which will be valid for rescheduled performances or those seeking a refund are advised to contact the ticketing agency.





