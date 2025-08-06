THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Comes to Sydney Theatre Company’s Wharf 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Playwrought Project will bring Shakespeare’s infamous battle of the sexes back to the stage in an electrifying, reimagined production of The Taming of the Shrew. This 70-minute adaptation promises a riotous blend of grand Elizabethan costumes, devilish humour, and daring new perspectives, hosted at Sydney Theatre Company’s Wharf 2 Theatre from 26th September to 15th October.

Set in a boldly reimagined 1594, where matriarchy reigns and women call the shots, The Taming of the Shrew flips the script on tradition.

In the plush and pompous town of Padua, suitors are lining up for a chance to woo the charming Bianca. But there’s a catch: Bianca can’t marry until Katherina is wed first. Unfortunately, Katherina isn’t exactly marriage material. Hot-headed and anti-social, no one will go near them. But when the cunning Petruchio takes on the shrew, their unconventional courtship reveals shocking revelations about the limits of love and power.

Executive Producer of The Playwrought Project, Mitchell Bourke, says, "Reimagining Shrew is a passion project years in the making, and I’ve poured myself into every part of the process – right down to sewing some of the costumes myself. We’ve got over 50 custom-made costume pieces in the show for audiences to experience the opulence of Elizabethan society. It’s outrageous, cheeky, and full of heart. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it."

This contemporary retelling of Shakespeare’s most provocative comedy cuts through centuries with biting satire and timely reflections on love, consent, and the need to belong. It's Shrew like you’ve never seen it before - where historical elegance collides with modern mischief for a dazzling night of theatre.