THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Returns to Sydney Harbour in 2026

Opera Australia has announced the return season of one of the world’s most successful musicals, The Phantom of the Opera, to the Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour stage in 2026, kicking off the iconic show’s global 40th anniversary celebrations in spectacular style.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera is widely considered one of the most stunning musicals ever created, having played to more than 160 million people in 205 cities across 58 territories, and in 21 languages.

The Sydney Harbour spectacular, directed by Australian musical theatre royalty Simon Phillips, took audiences by storm when it premiered in 2022 and now Opera Australia has the honour of staging the first major event in a world-wide program of celebrations in 2026.

Opera Australia Acting CEO Simon Militano said the company is thrilled to be teaming up again with The Really Useful Group for such an historic celebration.

“We’re honoured to be playing such a prominent role in the 40th anniversary global celebrations for this iconic musical, in the same year that OA is marking its own significant milestone with its 70th anniversary.

“Our spectacular staging of The Phantom of the Opera, with its magical setting on Sydney Harbour, and the sweeping gothic romance and unforgettable music, all combines to create a fantastic showcase of OA’s artistic excellence, and an event not to be missed” said Militano.

The Really Useful Group CEO, James McKnight, said: “We’re delighted that Opera Australia will once again be staging this magnificent harbour production. It is the first of many global projects to be announced as we celebrate 40 years of Phantom.

“This unique staging brings to life the drama and splendour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music that has made Phantom such a beloved phenomenon, loved by millions of fans old and new around the world. There could be no more fitting backdrop than Sydney Harbour to begin our year of celebrations of one of the world's most iconic musicals.”

NSW Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper said, “Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour is a signature event on our calendar that showcases Sydney’s unique combination of culture and nature to the world.

“I’m thrilled Andrew Lloyd Webber has chosen Sydney to commence next year’s 40th anniversary celebrations of The Phantom of the Opera. Staging an iconic production like Phantom in its milestone year, under the stars, on the water with the spectacular city skyline as the backdrop illustrates why Sydney is renowned as a global hub for cultural experiences.”