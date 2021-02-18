Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CITY Premieres at Sydney Opera House

Performances will run February 25-26, 2021.

Feb. 18, 2021  
The City will have its world premiere at Sydney Opera House. Performances will run February 25-26, 2021.

With original composition, this world-premiere performance relies on soundscape and voiceover as the Actors inhabit the stage. Each depicting a multitude of characters in the cross-section of this Australian city.

We begin in the darkness of the early morning as the metropolis is stirring and beginning to come to life. A small number of Actors depict all the roles, creating an experience of connectedness to the land that we share and those with whom we coexist.

The City aspires to find the spiritual in the quotidian, the beautiful in the mundane, and highlight our mutuality, to combat the isolation many are feeling in the social media age.

Starring
Tel Benjamin
Alison Bennett
Lexie Dent
Nathalie Fenwick
Rocco Forrester-Sach
Zoran Jevtic
Rebecca Kellahan
Lex Marinos

Lighting Designer James Wallis

Intimacy Co-ordinator Shondelle Pratt

Composition / Sound Design Nate Edmondson

Original Songs Drew Livingston

Producer Oliver Wakelin & Christie Koppe

Director / Choreographer Christie Koppe

Poster Design Mark Chester Harding

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/events/whats-on/theatre/2021/the-city.html.


