THE CITY Premieres at Sydney Opera House
Performances will run February 25-26, 2021.
With original composition, this world-premiere performance relies on soundscape and voiceover as the Actors inhabit the stage. Each depicting a multitude of characters in the cross-section of this Australian city.
We begin in the darkness of the early morning as the metropolis is stirring and beginning to come to life. A small number of Actors depict all the roles, creating an experience of connectedness to the land that we share and those with whom we coexist.
The City aspires to find the spiritual in the quotidian, the beautiful in the mundane, and highlight our mutuality, to combat the isolation many are feeling in the social media age.
Starring
Tel Benjamin
Alison Bennett
Lexie Dent
Nathalie Fenwick
Rocco Forrester-Sach
Zoran Jevtic
Rebecca Kellahan
Lex Marinos
Lighting Designer James WallisIntimacy Co-ordinator Shondelle Pratt
Composition / Sound Design Nate Edmondson
Original Songs Drew Livingston
Producer Oliver Wakelin & Christie Koppe
Director / Choreographer Christie Koppe
Poster Design Mark Chester Harding
For tickets and more information, visit https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/events/whats-on/theatre/2021/the-city.html.