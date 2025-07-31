THE ADDAMS FAMILY and THE PROM Australian Premiere To Open Teatro At The Italian Forum This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sydney’s Inner West will soon be home to a brand-new professional theatre, as Teatro at the Italian Forum opens its doors in Leichhardt this October. The 300-seat venue will launch with a full-scale production of The Addams Family, followed by the Australian premiere of Broadway’s The Prom in 2026.

Founded and led by joint artistic directors Nathan M. Wright and Andrew Bevis—two internationally acclaimed theatre creatives—Teatro aims to bring world-class musical theatre to local audiences, offering a permanent home for bold, artist-led, professionally produced shows in the heart of Sydney’s creative corridor.

“We're creating the kind of theatre venue Sydney is crying out for — bold, professional and artist led,” said Wright. “Teatro is here to raise the bar for what audiences can expect from musical theatre in the Inner West.”

Wright and Bevis also head the training program THEatreBRIDGE, which will serve as Teatro’s in-residence company. THEatreBRIDGE connects elite full-time graduates and early-career performers with top theatre professionals, offering intensive mentorship and hands-on production experience. Many graduates of the program will appear in The Addams Family, reflecting the theatre’s mission to support emerging talent through public performance.

Running from October 3, The Addams Family will be Teatro’s inaugural production. This darkly delightful musical comedy features Australia’s next generation of music theatre stars in a fully staged, professional production. Performances will run Wednesdays through Sundays, with tickets starting at $65 and available at www.teatroitalianforum.com.au.

In March 2026, Teatro will follow with the Australian premiere of The Prom. This exuberant, heartwarming show about acceptance, love, and community spirit will resonate deeply with the diverse audiences of the Inner West. A waitlist for tickets is now open.

“We are beyond excited to bring The Prom to Australia for the first time,” said Wright. “It’s a show full of joy, heart, and positivity. We believe it's the perfect fit for the vibrant and inclusive community we’re looking forward to serving at Teatro.”

As the venue grows, Teatro will host a variety of performances and programs including cabaret, comedy, masterclasses, family-friendly events, and industry workshops. The goal, say its leaders, is to make Teatro a home for artists, audiences, and everyone in between.

“This is a space where people can come together, share their stories, and experience the power of live theatre,” said Bevis. “We’re committed to creating a platform for emerging talent that reflects the diverse, creative spirit of our community.”