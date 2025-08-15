THE ADDAMS FAMILY to Open the Inaugural Musical Season at the Teatro at the Italian Forum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The inaugural musical at the newly revitalized Teatro at the Italian Forum will be The Addams Family, opening this October. The Tony Award-nominated, global smash-hit musical will feature a cast of Australia’s newest musical theatre stars from the acclaimed THEatreBRIDGE program.

Audiences will enter the mysterious and macabre world of Gomez, Morticia, and their delightfully eccentric clan in this laugh-out-loud, heart-warming production based on the characters created by Charles Addams. Directed and musically directed by Teatro Co-Founder Andrew Bevis, with choreography by Teatro Co-Founder Nathan M. Wright, The Addams Family will transform the Teatro into a gothic wonderland.

The production will star Kye Hall as Gomez Addams, Jessica Parris as Morticia Addams, Darcy Martin as Wednesday Addams, Rhys Hankey as Pugsley Addams, Julian Seguna as Uncle Fester, Bridget McWhinney as Grandma, Brock Rankmore as Lurch, Robert Miniter as Mal Beineke, Kate Squires as Alice Beineke, and William Turner as Lucas Beineke. The ensemble of kooky ancestors will include Rachel Baker, Jess Bock, Siena Bucknall, Brooke Dwyer, Sarah Gattellari, Ruby E. Giourgis, Sophie Gulloch, Isabel Holley, Vincent Huynh, Mia Johnstone, Toni Kingsman Pope, Haley McCudden, Mikayla Okely, Emma Pavichievac, Jas Robinson, Justin Sacco, Kate Sheaf Morrison, Georgia van der Sman, Kaitlin West, Charlotte Wickson, and Jeremy Zalewski.

The story follows Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, who has fallen in love with a “normal” boy. When their very different families meet for the first time, the evening changes the Addams clan forever. Featuring a score by Andrew Lippa and a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), The Addams Family promises a devilishly good night at the theatre for the whole family.