Sydney Theatre Company Extends Season for MY BRILLIANT CAREER

Ahead of its Sydney premiere at Sydney Theatre Company's Roslyn Packer Theatre next month, the season for Melbourne Theatre Company's acclaimed musical adaptation of Miles Franklin's My Brilliant Career has been extended, with performances now on sale from 21 March through to 3 May 2026.

The highly acclaimed reimagining directed by Anne-Louise Sarks was showered with five-star reviews and became Melbourne's most in-demand ticket, winning five Victorian Green Room awards when it premiered in 2024.

Kala Gare plays Sybylla Melvyn, a fiercely intelligent and individual young woman in 1890s Australia who rallies against the idea that her ambition should start and end at finding a wealthy husband. Forced to choose between romance and her career, a family and a future that she defines, she decides she's having it all.

With a joyfully fresh adaptation by Sheridan Harbridge, Dean Bryant and Mathew Frank, expert direction by Melbourne Theatre Company Artistic Director Anne-Louise Sarks, and stunning set and costume design by Olivier and Tony Award-winner Marg Horwell (STC's The Picture of Dorian Gray), My Brilliant Career transforms an iconic literary figure into an effervescent rockstar heroine for the modern age.

Discussing the play's Sydney debut, director and Melbourne Theatre Company Artistic Director and CEO Anne-Louise Sarks said:

“Taking My Brilliant Career on tour is a defining moment for us. After an extraordinary response from Melbourne audiences during the show's sold-out 2024 premiere and again during the Melbourne encore season, we're excited to share this story with audiences across Sydney, Wollongong, and Canberra. This is a bold, contemporary reimagining of an Australian classic, and Melbourne Theatre company is deeply proud to be making theatre of this scale and ambition. See you at the theatre for our Sydney debut.”

Sydney Theatre Company Artistic Director and Co-CEO Mitchell Butel said he has long been 'in love' with the production since he first saw an early development,

''From its first workshop to its now triumphant and acclaimed season, this incredible musical adaptation of an iconic Australian novel has gathered of some of our finest writing, directing and performing talents. My Brilliant Career is a show that stirs the heart, rocks the theatre and makes your soul sing. I'm thrilled that Sydney Theatre Company gets to bring one of the finest Australian musicals ever made to our audiences.”