Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Announce Concert Cancellations and Program Suspensions

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs has announced concert cancellations and program suspensions.

Read the full statement below:

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs regret to advise that, in keeping with new government regulations, their April and May concert performances have been cancelled.

Ticket holders for the following performances have been advised directly, and information on ticket conversion/ refund options is available on the Sydney Philharmonia Choirs website at sydneyphilharmonia.com.au/ticketing-options/

St John Passion Reimagined, April 11

Elijah, May 9

Unfortunately it will not possible for these concerts to be rescheduled in 2020.

The Choirs have also made the very difficult decision to temporarily suspend all rehearsals and community programs.

While this is deeply disappointing for all involved, the physical wellbeing of the organisation's choristers, staff and collaborators, as well as the broader community, are, at this time, of paramount concern.

Acknowledging the challenges that social isolation creates for individuals, particularly in times of such uncertainty, they will continue to assess the situation with a view to reuniting their music-loving community as quickly as possible.

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs have been heartened by the many kind emails and well-wishes received over recent days and wish to thank the community for their ongoing support.

The Choirs' management are currently assessing the likely broadscale impact of COVID-19 on the organisation and are available for media commentary. Please contact me with media requests.

Wishing good health to all!





