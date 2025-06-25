Sydney Opera House Will Host SongRites

The event runs from 3 – 6 September.
The Sydney Opera House has announced SongRites, a new platform to celebrate the unique songlines of diverse First Nations communities from across Australia, taking over the Western Foyer venues from 3 – 6 September.
Through broad forms of contemporary storytelling, SongRites will continue the living history of Tubowgule as a place of cultural exchange and creativity. The program is anchored by artists committed to the retention of cultural practice and language, offering Sydney audiences a rare opportunity to connect with regional and remote First Nations cultures.
Sydney Opera House’s Head of First Nations Programming Michael Hutchings remarked on the incredible line-up of First Nations artists showcasing their enduring connections to country, saying: “SongRites is a celebration of the diverse and constantly evolving cultures that have thrived across the continent for millennia. The extraordinary artists we’ve assembled harness modern disciplines to share ancient traditions and languages in powerful ways using music, dance, screen and ceremony.”
