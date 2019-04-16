Sydney Opera House Presents BURN THE FLOOR

The world's best professional Ballroom and Latin dance stars heat up the Concert Hall stage in an Australian exclusive, Burn The Floor: Gala hosted by Dancing With The Stars judge Tristan MacManus for two scorching performances on July 28.

Over the last 20 years, Burn The Floor has revolutionised modern dance. Rebellious, joyful and sensual, the ensemble of expert dancers from around the world will transport audiences through dance history, with exhilarating performances incorporating Salsa, Rumba, Foxtrot, Tango, Waltz, Cha-Cha, Swing and Quickstep.

In addition to the sensational Tristan MacManus, Burn The Floor: Gala features Olympia Valance (Neighbours) and her dance partner Jared Byrne; Samuel Johnson (star of Molly, the Molly Meldrum TV mini-series) and his dancer partner Jorja Freeman; and Italian dancers, Marco De Angelis and Gustavo Viglio, all of whom star in the current season of Channel 10's hit new show, Dancing With The Stars. The legendary troupe of Burn The Floor dancers will lift the tempo throughout.

The eclectic soundtrack for the Burn The Floor: Gala ranges from Led Zeppelin to Santana and James Brown; Shallow (from A Star is Born); Rihanna's Don't Stop The Music and classics like "Hallelujah", with live performances by the likes of multi-platinum powerhouse and special guest Vika Bull.

Sydney Opera House, Head of Contemporary Performance, Olivia Ansell says: Jason Gilkison's Burn The Floor has revolutionised Ballroom Dance across the globe. Sydney Opera House is the perfect home for this showstopper Gala event, direct from its West End premiere, and featuring Burn The Floor's world class ensemble of dancers and charismatic Host Tristan MacManus.

Burn The Floor, Director and Choreographer, Peta Roby says: The creative direction behind Burn the Floor is simple really reinvent the Ballroom dance style with a dose of youthful exuberance, release the dancers' rebellious spirit and ignite the chemistry on stage between the dancers. In the words of my dance partner of 40 years, Artistic Director and co-director/choreographer Jason Gilkison, it's like finding a rare gem in my grandmother's jewellery box, polishing it and placing it in a new contemporary setting. "

From the Rumba to the Waltz, Cha-Cha through to Swing and Samba, the Burn The Floor: Gala performance is an energetic roller-coaster ride through Ballroom dance history and the ultimate feel-good show.





