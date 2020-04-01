Sydney Opera House Offers Digital Content While its Doors Are Closed

While the Sydney Opera House's doors are closed due to the current health crisis, the company is offering digital content to keep people entertained during the trying times.

New content is released on the Sydney Opera House website every day from Wednesday to Sunday every week, starting on April 1 at 6 p.m. AEDT. New weekly schedules will be announced on Tuesdays.

The first week kicks off with a recorded live concert from singer-songwriter Missy Higgins. On Thursday, the Opera House will release a conversation with writer and artist Chanel Miller, discussing her memoir, "Know My Name." On Friday, you can access a recording of Australia's annual First Nations dance competition, Dance Rites 2019. On Saturday, you can view Beethoven's "Ninth Symphony," and on Sunday, you can tune in to a conversation with writers from shows like Rosehaven, Please Like Me, Community, and Rick & Morty.

More content will be announced next week.

View all of the digital offerings at https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/digital.html.





