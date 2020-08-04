Sydney Opera House Announces Digital Season of Five New Dances For Now

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This Saturday 8 August, Sydney Opera House presents Unwrapped: Dances for Now as part of the 2020 digital season From Our House to Yours.

Five NSW choreographers dance their own new works, responding to music that has inspired them to reflect on how our current times have been affecting, challenging and transforming.

· Raghav Handa is an Australian choreographer and performer of Indian heritage with training in modern and Indigenous contemporary dance. His high-energy, characterful work explores a precarious space, where hallucination and reality collide. Music: Sofi Tukker Good Time Girl feat. Charlie Barker.

· Award winning dancer Angela Goh is influenced by themes of disruption and transformation in her work, and dances to question the influence of techno-capitalism and investigate a post-human world. Music: Exo by CORIN.

· Acclaimed for his full-length solo dance works that fuse idiosyncratic movement and intimate storytelling, Martin del Amo's work explores themes of vulnerability and isolation. Music: Vulnerable by Marcus Whale.

· Vicki Van Hout is an Indigenous independent artist with over 20 years' experience. A graduate of NAISDA Dance College and the Martha Graham School of Contemporary Dance in New York, her vibrant work calls on her Indigenous heritage and punk-loving roots.

· Nelson Earl is a natural creator and collaborator; a Helpmann Award nominated artist previously of Sydney Dance Company. His piece reflects the minute domestic, intricate details that have become so prevalent in our lives. Music: A1 by Clever Austin

