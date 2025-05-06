Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir Will Perform UNDER THE MILKY WAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grab your Vegemite sandwiches, load-up your fried-out Kombis, and prepare for an extraordinary performance of quintessential Aussie hits, as the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir presents Under the Milky Way at Petersham Town Hall on Saturday 31st May at 4pm and 8pm.

Featuring over 100 singers and 24 iconic songs from the Land Down Under’s greatest artists, Under the Milky Way is a powerful celebration of Australian music that spans generations, genres, and stories.

Featuring iconic hits from Cold Chisel, Kylie Minogue, and AC/DC —alongside stunning choral arrangements of Great Southern Land, Flame Trees and I Touch Myself (amongst others), and the celestial title track—Under the Milky Way is a journey to the heart of Australia.

Chock-a-block with soaring harmonies, electrifying energy, and a spirit of inclusivity, Under the Milky Way will showcase the music that has shaped our national identity.

From anthems of protest and resilience like Midnight Oil’s Beds Are Burning and Yothu Yindi’s Treaty to heartfelt ballads like Wendy Matthews’ The Day You Went Away, this will be a celebration of music that will uplift, inspire, and unite.

