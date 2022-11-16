Step Into The Enchanted World Of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST in Sydney

Get ready to go on an immersive journey from your childhood fairytale dreams! 280 Cleveland St. in Surry Hills is host to Beauty & The Beast: An Immersive Cocktail Experience. The experience based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale will guide you along on a 90-minute journey and immerse you into the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty & The Beast.

This magical adventure is brought to you by the interactive team behind The Wizard's Den, Beyond Cinema and The Alice. You will arrive at an elegant Victorian cocktail party (dress-ups encouraged!), part of the select few that have been invited to this elaborate Castle. You'll be invited to dance, sample from the Castle's finest delights (of the alcoholic and edible variety), but be careful not to overstay your welcome to take anything that's not yours - or you may not get home at all! Will you be able to lift the curse that has been put upon Beast and his servants so they can live happily ever after?

Join us for a theatrical, alternate reality experience that will take you into a world of madness and talking clocks! Across 90 minutes you will create two bespoke themed cocktails, solve riddles and challenges to lift the curse, and much, much more! Tickets cost just $42.00pp with entry, theatrics, 2x bespoke cocktails and a sweet treat included.