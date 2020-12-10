Shopfront Arts Co-op Presents ELEVATE Art Festival

From 12th -13th December, Shopfront Arts Co-op will throw open their doors to celebrate ELEVATE Art Festival a multicultural, multi arts festival at Sydney's only youth led arts co-operative. Over two big days, the Festival will feature a line-up of live performances, interactive workshops, an open mic night and art trail, offering guests to experience the very best of Shopfront Arts.

ELEVATE Festival celebrates and showcases the best of local art and artists. Visitors wondering what goes on at Shopfront are invited to take a look through the new Shopfront building, and if they are between the ages 8 - 26, join one of the many free workshops on offer including dance, drama, acting for the stage and more led by Shopfront Artists.

A standout workshop on offer is with in-house resident company Matriark Theatre. In the workshop, budding artists will be able to create their own shadow scapes by experimenting with lights and shadows. Later in the day festival goers can enjoy Shopfront Artist creations including live music and installations across Shopfront spaces and several local Carlton cafes.

Shopfront Arts is for Young People, by Young People. Co-led by powerhouses Daniel Potter and Natalie Rose, Shopfront make Young People's voices heard. With big plans for the future, and recent state of the art renovations, it is a space where Young People come together to express themselves.

ELEVATE Festival is open to the public, and suitable for ages 8 to 88. Full program and bookings for all workshops and performances can be made at https://shopfront.org.au/events/elevate/.