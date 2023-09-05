Seniors Play Competition Opens for Entries in Sydney

A play reading of selected scripts will also be uploaded to Scene Theatre’s YouTube channel.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

REVIEW: Cameron Mackintosh's Revival of MISS SAIGON Arrives In Sydney With A Stronger Focu Photo 1 REVIEW: Cameron Mackintosh's Revival of MISS SAIGON Arrives In Sydney With A Stronger Focus On The Fallout Of American Arrogance
Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY! Photo 2 Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY!
Broadway Smash Hit & JULIET Is Coming To Sydney Photo 3 Broadway Smash Hit & JULIET Is Coming To Sydney
REVIEW: The Wildly Fictionalized THE MARVELLOUS ELEPHANT MAN THE MUSICAL Pays Homage To Vi Photo 4 REVIEW: The Wildly Fictionalized THE MARVELLOUS ELEPHANT MAN THE MUSICAL Pays Homage To Victorian Age Obsession With Human Oddities And Penny Dreadfuls

Seniors Play Competition Opens for Entries in Sydney

Scenes from the Sage Age is a not-for-profit project of Scene Theatre Sydney. The brainchild of prolific septuagenarian Sydney writer Carol Dance, the competition seeks new short plays for showcasing the creativity of people in their senior years. Shortlisted pieces will be presented at a soiree-style reading, accompanied by pianist and composer Philip Eames with a new work created for this event - at a prestigious Walsh Bay venue!

Dance has written and directed more than a dozen short and full-length plays – many under the banner of her own production company Scene Theatre Sydney. Her work has been produced at various Australian theatres and in festivals such as Short+Sweet, both here and overseas.

To be considered, plays submitted must be 15-20 minutes in length but can be on any topic. They could be “about international affairs, dating, shoehorns, bagpipes… or anything!” according to Carol.

“Comedy is always good, but serious or controversial plays that can also raise a laugh are better than merely hilarious skits. Good short plays - like long ones – have a beginning, a middle and an end. Plus characters we care about.

“But above all, I say: have a go… even if you’ve never written anything before!”

Assessing the entries are renowned Australian playwrights Stephen Sewell, Justin  Fleming and Catherine Zimdahl.

True to its aim of unearthing new talent of the ‘sage age’, the competition is only open to non-professional writers, actors or directors and entries close on December 15.
Writers must be Australian citizens, permanent residents or Aussies living abroad.
They must be 60 at the date of entry, but their plays may have been written before or after turning 60.

A play reading of selected scripts will also be uploaded to Scene Theatre’s YouTube channel.

Details and entry form: www.scenetheatresydney.net.au



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
LADY DAY AT EMERSONS BAR & GRILL Comes to Belvoir Photo
LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL Comes to Belvoir

Belvoir presents Tony-award winning hit Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, a musical play about the life of jazz great Billie Holiday, starring AACTA Award-winner Zahra Newman, on from 14 September to 15 October 2023. 

2
Experience the Art of Emily Kam Kngwarray at the National Gallery of Australia This Decemb Photo
Experience the Art of Emily Kam Kngwarray at the National Gallery of Australia This December

Tickets are on sale now for the National Gallery of Australia’s major summer exhibition Emily Kam Kngwarray.

3
Riversides Spot On Childrens Festival Returns Beginning This Month Photo
Riverside's Spot On Children's Festival Returns Beginning This Month

Riverside Theatres is set to once again become a hub for the best of children’s entertainment and activities this spring school holidays for the annual Spot On Children’s Festival, running over nine jam-packed days from 23rd September to 4th October.

4
Seniors Play Competition Opens for Entries in Sydney Photo
Seniors Play Competition Opens for Entries in Sydney

Scenes from the Sage Age is a not-for-profit project of Scene Theatre Sydney. The brainchild of prolific septuagenarian Sydney writer Carol Dance, the competition seeks new short plays for showcasing the creativity of people in their senior years.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hen House
Camden Civic Centre (9/13-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something That Happened
Merrigong Theatre Company (9/15-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
Sydney Opera House (10/24-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grease
Capitol Theatre (3/24-4/28)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morning Masters with Claire Edwardes
Sutherland Arts Theatre (10/26-10/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Plenty Of Fish in the Sea
PACT Theatre (9/05-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Venus and Adonis
Seymour Centre (9/29-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Visitors
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (9/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dismissal
Seymour Centre (8/26-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Seagull
Roslyn Packer Theatre (11/21-12/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You