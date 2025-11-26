SONGS OF THE BULBUL Comes to the Playhouse This January

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A powerful new contemporary dance production – Songs of the Bulbul, featuring internationally renowned UK dancer-choreographer Aakash Odedra – arrives at the Sydney Opera House in January for four performances in the Playhouse.



Inspired by an ancient Sufi myth, Songs of the Bulbul evokes the story of the captive Persian nightingale or “bulbul” – a bird yearning for spiritual enlightenment. As it approaches its final moments, sorrow gives way to serenity and its last song becomes its sweetest, revealing a freedom found only in ultimate release. With choreography by Rani Khanam and a lush, cinematic score by critically acclaimed composer Rushil Ranjan, the solo work masterfully weaves the grace of Indian Kathak dance with the spiritual depth of Sufi poetry, bringing the myth of the bulbul to life.



Aakash Odedra said: “I'm thrilled to be performing for the first time at the world-famous Sydney Opera House. Songs of the Bulbul is a spiritual and uplifting work that I'm sure Sydney audiences will relate to and embrace.”



Sydney Opera House Director, Programming Brenna Hobson, said: “It's a rare gift to watch an artist as talented as Aakash Odedra perform solo and we're honoured to bring Songs of the Bulbul to the Opera House. This is a work that takes you on a journey that is both gloriously beautiful and devastating. As with so many enduring myths, the story of the Bulbul leads us to reflect on our own place in the world.”