Rhonda Burchmore Returns CABARET DE PARIS

After sellout seasons in Melbourne and the Gold Coast this year the feathers, the sequins, the glamour of Cabaret De Paris is back for two shows only at Sydney's State Theatre on Saturday 18 October.



Led by Australia's showbiz queen Rhonda Burchmore, fresh from her acclaimed turn in Sister Act, this spectacular celebration of French cabaret and burlesque delivers everything from sultry chansons to cheeky striptease.



Joining Rhonda is world-class illusionist Michael Boyd with breathtaking grand illusions, plus jaw-dropping contortionist Veronica Waite. A troupe of exquisitely costumed showgirls direct from Moulin Rouge and Lido de Paris bring elegance, extravagance and Parisian nightlife direct to Sydney.



Please note: Cabaret De Paris is a burlesque revue and may contain content not suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.