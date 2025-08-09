Review: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Hayes Theatre Potts Point

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Showcasing the diversity of talent in Sydney, Once On This Island is a poignant tale of love and sacrifice. Lynn Ahrens (Book and Lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty’s (Music) multi–Tony Award Nominated musical theatre adaptation of Rosa Guy’s 1985 novel My Love, My Love: Or, The Peasant Girl is given an Australian edge under Brittanie Shipway’s direction.

Set in the Caribbean islands, Once On This Island is a story about two cultures and socio-economic groups and the prejudice and inequality that exists which leads to a love that cannot be honoured so the colour of the characters’ skin is important. Shipway has ensured that she has gathered a strong cast of People of Colour so the power of this facet of the story is not lost while allowing each performer to bring part of their cultural heritage to their performance rather than having them all act as if they were from the Caribbean. This works well with the premise that many cultures have passed on their history and legends through storytelling as the characters don’t really need to be from the same cultural background to share in the unified telling of a village legend to comfort a small child scared of the storm. As with many cultures, their stories are tied to their belief systems and the story told is anchored in Haitian Vodou mythology with four gods ruling the islands. Asaka, Mother Earth is presented by Paula Parore who brings Māori heritage to her performance while Agwe, God of Water is presented by Googoorewon Knox who brings his Gamilaraay heritage to the work, Erzulie, Goddess of Love is presented by Cypriana Singh who is noted as having mixed ethnicity in the programme and brings Indian elements to her styling and Papa Ge, the Deamon of Death is presented by Rebecca Verrier who brings her Mauritian heritage to her performance.

Photos: David Hooley

