Rebel Wilson Withdraws From THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE

Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Rebel Wilson has withdrawn from Sydney Theatre Company's production of The Beauty Queen of Leenane. New casting for the Martin McDonagh comedy will be announced in the coming weeks.

In a small town in the Irish hills of Connemara, Maureen Folan lives a lonely existence with Mag, her aged mother. Their relationship is more arm wrestle than warm embrace. Right now, when Maureen stands the chance of having her first romantic relationship, Mag's cantankerous presence is simply unbearable.

This play was the first big hit for McDonagh who went on to pen the Broadway and West End hits The Pillowman and The Lieutenant of Inishmore, as well as acclaimed films such as In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. On both stage and screen he combines a devilishly satisfying sense of humour with a cruel underbelly.

Directed by STC Associate Director Paige Rattray, The Beauty Queen of Leenane is set to be a tragically funny night at the theatre.

Director Paige Rattray. Designer Renée Mulder. Lighting Designer Paul Jackson. Cast includes: Shiv Palekar, Toby Schmitz.





