REVIEW: Two Twenty-Somethings In The 21st Century Navigate The Aspects Of Social Behavior That Have Sadly Become Accepted In THE CULTURE.

Saturday 13th May 2023, 7:30pm, Flight Path Theatre

Laura Jackson's (Playwright and Performer) THE CULTURE considers what modern society has deemed 'accepted' behavior with a realistic expression of the possible lives of two twenty-somethings. Updated since its first presentation in 2016, this work highlights how little we've come as a civilized society where the statistics for violence against women remains high doesn't seem to be reducing despite repeated calls for awareness and protections.

The premise of THE CULTURE is that Katie (Jackson) is a cis, het, white, twenty-something advertising agent working on a new campaign for women's shapewear. She lives with her best friend since school, Will (Mina Asfour), a cis, gay, Person of Colour. Aside from their day jobs, though its never clear what Will does for money, the seemingly perpetually single duo are video bloggers with what appears to be a relatively dedicated following of people willing to listen to their rants and antics that range from the banal, to the at times deep and insightful. While Katie believes she's a fierce feminist and would never be the type of girl to forgo her values for flattery, she seems to have done just that, despite Will's ongoing warnings, because, as a strong woman, she doesn't need a man to protect her, not even Will.

The entire work takes place in Katie and Will's apartment and Production designer Tetta Askeland has dressed the corner stage of Flight Path Theatre with a generally open plan space with enough delineation between the spaces of living room, filming nook and kitchen. How Director Bethany Caputo has the duo interact with space also alludes to other spaces like a bathroom mirror and bedrooms, masked by open wardrobes which give an indication of the characters' personal style and how it evolves. Capri Harris' lighting design highlights the relevant space while also assists with the expression of the passing of time. Charlotte Leamon's sound design helps reflect the characters personalities, particularly with the songs "Siri" selects for Will.

Presented with heart and honesty by instantly likable Laura Jackson and Mina Asfour, and THE CULTURE considers the range of things that we as a society, and particularly women, have become conditioned to accept as normal behavior though we should really be treating it as not normal and it should really be called out, and, in certain circumstances, reported to authorities. "Katie" cites a statistic that 1 in 3 women have experienced violence. These statistics are not fiction, they are current. As a society, we have perpetuated the myth that 'chivalry' and 'romantic gestures' are desirable traits without examining the intent behind them particularly if they are masking controlling and manipulative behaviors. As a society, we have taught women to feel ashamed, guilty or stupid for not seeing the signs that someone has the capability for physical or emotional violence or abuse. THE CULTURE seeks to raise awareness of these flaws in our acceptance of behavior so that people will hopefully have the courage to speak up, not blame themselves, and reach out for help, either for themselves or their friends and loved ones. With Katie and Will also having a "public profile" of people that follow them via the video blog, THE CULTURE also serves as a statement to anyone that does have the ability to be a louder voice through their platforms, to speak up and use that platform to support others if and when they can.

Packing a powerful message in the 75 minutes of stage time, THE CULTURE is comedy combined with hope that one day this work will be dated and a piece of historic commentary rather than contemporary possibility.

