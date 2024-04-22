Ad Astra presents Michael Gow's TOY SYMPHONY as The Loading Dock Theatre's premiere production.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hosted by QTOPIA, Ad Astra Theatre Company present Michael Gow’s TOY SYMPHONY as The Loading Dock Theatre’s first ever production.

Director Michelle Carey takes on Gow’s awarding winning Play with an exploration into the machinations of the writer’s block.

Roland Henning (Gregory J Wilken), a renowned playwright, reluctantly seeks the help of a psychologist (Wendi Lanham) due to his infliction. Initially resistant, he eventually divulges that his creative paralysis stems from a legal battle over plagiarism in his last play. This revelation leads the psychologist to delve into Roland's past, where his childhood in Como during the 1960s unfolds. There, Roland possessed a unique ability to summon figures from his imagination into reality, much to the dismay of authority figures who attempted to suppress his creativity.

Despite the discouragement, Roland finds solace in his class teacher, Mrs. Walkham, (Bernadette Pryde) who clandestinely nurtures his imaginative pursuits. Fast forward to high school, where Roland's creative drive emerges in the form of writing a play titled 'Toy Symphony' to uplift his hospitalized friend.

Act One concludes with Roland declaring his abandonment of writing and therapy. Act Two opens with Roland still grappling with his creative block, compounded by personal tragedies like the destruction of his childhood haunts in bushfires. His encounter with a drama school student ( Felix Jarvis) lead to a tumultuous exchange where Roland's inner turmoil surfaces.

Rock bottom prompts Roland to revisit his past, encountering a glimmer of hope in the form of 'Toy Symphony' preserved by Mrs. Walkham. This discovery reignites Roland's creative spark, symbolized by his gesture of passing the play to the drama student.

The play closes with Roland's admission of newfound inspiration and reconciliation with his lost faith, embodied by the unexpected appearance of Anton Chekhov, signalling the resurgence of Roland's creative prowess.

TOY SYMPHONY runs April 18- 27, 2024

Photography @ Bojan Bozic

CAST

Gregory J Wilken, Wendi Lanham, Felix Jarvis, Bernadette Pryde, Sam Webb, John Michael Narres, Chantal Elyse, Adam Dakin

CREATIVES AND CREW

Director Michelle Carey, Producer Gregory J Wilken, Associate Producer and Social Media Manager Molly Walker, Associate Producer and Tech Tom Pocilujko, Associate Producer and Stage Manager Madelyne Leite, Composer Tommi Civili

TOY SYMPHONY is the premiere production for the new Sydney theatre space that is part of QTOPIA. Presented by Ad Astra, that’s based in Queensland, this theatre company expands interstate giving emerging and re-emerging artists more opportunities to showcase their talents.

This intimate new venue contained within this multipurpose new cultural space is an exciting addition to the Sydney Arts scene. With exhibitions and a vast array of performances this will soon become the place to mingle, be entertained and discover new and current artist’s and their works. In what may be called poetic justice, QTOOPIA is a revitalised building that was the Darlinghurst Police station. A structure synonymous with oppression and violence is now a symbol of strength, independence, honour that our proud community can call home.

QTOPIA has three new venues under its umbrella, The Loading Dock, The Substation, The Toilet Block and The Bandstand.

Qtopia Sydney is a welcoming and inclusive space devoted to the memory, education and celebration of the unique histories and lived experiences of the LGBTQIA+ community.

A true cultural hub encompassing four unique locations, we have the largest footprint of any Queer Centre of History and Culture in the world. We are storytellers committed to the core principles of empowerment and inclusivity.