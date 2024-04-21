Drew Barrymore to Come to Sydney and Brisbane in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hollywood star, talk show queen, spiritual sister and proud Mum Drew Barrymore is coming to Australia this August to share her personal journey in finding her True North at two special shows presented by Wanderlust.



Barrymore will take to the stage at ICC Sydney Theatre on Friday August 2nd and at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on Saturday 3rd August.



Through her unique style of authenticity, vulnerability, charisma and warmth, Drew Barrymore will inspire and delight as she shares her extraordinary life with her Aussie audience.



Later in the evening, she will switch into the hosting chair and interview some very special celebrities and acclaimed guests on the couch.



Wanderlust Chief Executive Officer Charlotte Hill is thrilled to be bringing Drew Barrymore to Australia.



“Drew is an icon and loved the world over. It will be two very special nights and we couldn't think of anyone better to represent our brand who has nourished her life with meditation, mindfulness, manifestation and giving back to people and the planet,” said Ms. Hill.



“It's a pleasure to be able to platform and celebrate an incredible woman at Wanderlust True North, who has impacted so many of us whether on the big screen, on the talk show couch or through her commitment to living her best life.



“Like many women, Drew inspires me to live a more purposeful life by being a conscious shopper, a better mother, adopting a daily practice, enjoying life and having authentic conversations.



“Wanderlust True North events nurture your heart and mind to connect back to your best self through leading voices in personal growth, development and community. A night with Drew Barrymore presented by Wanderlust will be a ‘wanderful' celebration and the perfect Mother's Day gift. It will be our best True North event to date,” said Ms. Hill.



Passionate about mental health reducing stigmas, the environment and sustainability and inspiring fellow entrepreneurs to “take that leap,” Drew will openly share her personal struggles and triumphs with all True North seekers.



Drew can't wait to meet her Australian fans for the first time in five years.



“My life's journey has been an extraordinary odyssey, and I am absolutely thrilled to share my life story from my triumphs, setbacks, and everything in between in Australia, one of my favourite countries, at Wanderlust True North,” she says.



I'm also thrilled to share the stage and lead the conversation with inspiring celebrities, activists and change makers. This will be an unforgettable evening filled with heart-warming laughter, joy and an abundance of soul-stirring moments that will inspire you to be the best version of you, and as Wanderlust highlights ‘Find your True North,'“ says Drew.



A portion of every ticket sale will go to BRIDGE IT which provides young women, exiting out of home care, to find a more permanent home and a thriving community. This collaboration is a result of the partnership between Wanderlust and Igniting Change.



Australians can pre-register for limited tickets to the Sydney show on Friday 2nd August and the Brisbane show on Saturday 3rd August by heading to the button below.



Tickets officially go on sale to the public on Thursday 2nd May – just in time for Mother's Day.