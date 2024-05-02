Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir Performs BACK TO THE 80S in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir will present one of its biggest performances to date, Back to the 80s, a jukebox concert of beloved 80s hits at the Seymour Centre this June long weekend, Saturday 8th June.

Featuring 100 singers, eighteen classic songs, a five-piece live band, and fabulous 80s inspired costumes, Back to the 80s will take audiences on a spectacular musical journey through the heartfelt ballads and anthems that defined a generation.

Musical Director Adam Majsay describes the program as “a blast from the past from start to finish injected with SGLC’s signature sparkle”.

“The music of the 1980s seems to have an almost universal appeal. Whether you were burning up the dancefloor in the 80s, or were not even born yet, the songs of Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Queen, Bonnie Tyler are instant crowd favourites, at the karaoke machine, in the nightclubs, at the pub, and, for one night only, on stage with Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir.

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir has been the soundtrack of Sydney’s LGBTQI community for more than 30 years. It is a non-auditioned choir which welcomes members regardless of their sexual identity or musical experience. The choir is open to all, united by a love of singing together and striving for performance excellence. A powerful symbol of diversity, inclusion and harmony, the choir has maintained a vital and visible presence in the history of Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community since 1991.

