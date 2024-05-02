Josh Piterman Withdraws From AUSTRALIAN MUSICAL THEATRE FESTIVAL; Des Flanagan Steps in

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Australian star of Phantom of the Opera and Les Mis, Josh Piterman has had to withdraw from this year’s festival that is being held in Launceston from Wednesday 15 to Sunday 19 May 2024.

When making the announcement Parke said “We regret to advise that Josh Piterman has had to withdraw from the Australian Musical Theatre Festival due to ongoing issues caused by an accidental blow to the throat sustained last year while he was in London performing. Following months of rehab that haven’t fully resolved the vocal damage, Josh's doctors have now advised he needs to undergo surgery in May to avoid long-term repercussions.



Josh deeply appreciates the support of everyone within the Australian Musical Theatre Festival community and looks forward to getting back to full health and performing for audiences around the world very soon.”

Parke went to say “I am delighted that music theatre star Des Flanagan has agreed to step into roles vacated by Josh. We are now very busy in the rehearsal room!”

Des Flanagan graduated from the Victorian College of Arts with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Music Theatre). Since then, he has performed in several musicals, most notably performing the role of Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical Australia. Career highlights include Handa Opera’s West Side Story on Sydney Harbour and Thomas in The Beautiful Game. Other credits include Grease the Arena Experience and Performance of a Lifetime with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. Screen credits include T-Bone inNeighbours and in the acclaimed short film Rabbits directed by Riley Sugars in which he was nominated for Best Lead Actor at Black Bird International Film Festival New York.

2024 is the fifth year the festival has been held and this year contains 19 events including three musicals taking place in a range of venues from Launceston’s picturesque Cataract Gorge to a brewery to backstage at the historic Princess Theatre for a Ghostlight tour.

